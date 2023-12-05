Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to Issue $0.54 Dividend

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5393 per share on Monday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.
Severn Trent Stock Down 1.9 %
STRNY stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.91) to GBX 3,100 ($39.16) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,943.75.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
