Citigroup Upgrades Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Buy

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TVTX. William Blair downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $472.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.52. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

