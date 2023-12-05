FAT Brands Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.
FAT Brands Stock Performance
FATBP stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. FAT Brands has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.00.
About FAT Brands
