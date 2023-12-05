FAT Brands Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FATBP stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. FAT Brands has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.00.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

