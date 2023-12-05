Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Declares $0.22 Annual Dividend

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVIP opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
