Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

SBSW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

SBSW stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

