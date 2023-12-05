United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $525.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $504.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on URI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $490.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $505.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in United Rentals by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

