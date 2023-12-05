Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

RMT opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 271,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.