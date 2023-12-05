Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance
RMT opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.86.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
