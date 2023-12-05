Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Increases Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 135.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.5 %

ARE stock opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $172.65.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.