IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Declares — Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.7874 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $633.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRS. TheStreet raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

