DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

