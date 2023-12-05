Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.
Experian Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Experian has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.
Experian Company Profile
