Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Proximus Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proximus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

