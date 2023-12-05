Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Navigator has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.52. Navigator has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Navigator

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.