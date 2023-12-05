Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.
Navigator has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.
Navigator Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.52. Navigator has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.
