SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ SSSSL opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

