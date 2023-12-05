HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.76% from the company’s current price.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. ASP Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Todd Wider bought 94,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,050.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,050.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the first quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.