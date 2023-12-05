HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPIGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.76% from the company’s current price.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. ASP Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes

In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Todd Wider bought 94,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,050.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,050.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the first quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

