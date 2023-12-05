HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.76% from the company’s current price.
ASP Isotopes Stock Performance
Shares of ASPI stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. ASP Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.17.
ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the first quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
About ASP Isotopes
ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.
