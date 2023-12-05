CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

CRGX stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,912,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,692,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

