BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

FI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FI opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $97.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $757,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $757,147.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.