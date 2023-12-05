London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.60 Per Share

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from London Finance & Investment Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
London Finance & Investment Group Price Performance
LFI stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.99 million, a PE ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 37.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.28. London Finance & Investment Group has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 43 ($0.54).
About London Finance & Investment Group
