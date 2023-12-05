BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $671.74 million, a P/E ratio of -167.75 and a beta of 1.38. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.