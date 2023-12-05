Morgan Stanley Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $230.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.32.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $194.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $201.41.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

