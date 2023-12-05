Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG)

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Freda sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hamilton Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Freda sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,694 shares of company stock worth $520,410.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

