China Renaissance Initiates Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stock analysts at China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. China Renaissance’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.90.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $369.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.