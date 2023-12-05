BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HG stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

In other news, Director William C. Freda sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director William C. Freda sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hamilton Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,694 shares of company stock valued at $520,410.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

