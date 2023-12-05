Western Union (NYSE:WU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.83. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 558,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 11.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

