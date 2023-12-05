Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance
VABK opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Virginia National Bankshares has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11.
Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter.
About Virginia National Bankshares
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.
