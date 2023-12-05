Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Ontrak Price Performance

OTRK opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 502,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

