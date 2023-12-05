Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of NR opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $629.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

