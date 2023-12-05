Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.42% of GeoPark worth $30,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 18,034.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Stock Down 4.3 %

GeoPark stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $512.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.20). GeoPark had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 107.40%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRK. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

