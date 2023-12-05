Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 70,343 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $30,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 944,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VUSB opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

