Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 65,200 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Steven Madden worth $30,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.6% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

