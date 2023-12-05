Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 751,325 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $30,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of -0.31. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

