Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437,249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Banco de Chile worth $30,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 252.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 491,004 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $3,970,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 687.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCH opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $647.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCH. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

