Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $30,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.7 %

WSC stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Read Our Latest Report on WSC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.