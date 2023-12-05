Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.47% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $29,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

IMOS opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.19 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

(Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.