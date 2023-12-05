Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.70% of Getty Realty worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $695,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 80.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

About Getty Realty

