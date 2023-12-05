Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.87% of Vir Biotechnology worth $28,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,020,000 after buying an additional 31,965,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,314,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 505.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.