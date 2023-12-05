Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 563,600 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $29,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 438.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at about $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 38.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after buying an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 266.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 843,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQSP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.62.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $473,981.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,379,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,332,660.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $44,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,115.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $473,981.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,379,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,332,660.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,943,611 shares of company stock valued at $342,705,953. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

