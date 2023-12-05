Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,808,100 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2,448.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Robinhood Markets worth $29,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 68.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 188.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 309,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after buying an additional 943,515 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 500,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.20. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $799,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $112,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,583,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 510,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,737. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.