EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $216.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.89 and a 1-year high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

