Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 829,300 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 829,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7,641.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

EWZ stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.51.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

