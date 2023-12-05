EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of EchoStar worth $28,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 7.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 1.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

