Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $27,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $932.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

