Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.05 Million Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $26,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth $152,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $893.42 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $21.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

