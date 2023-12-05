Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 167,296 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,296 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Endeavor Group worth $28,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,409 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

