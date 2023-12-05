Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,482,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,725 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.44% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 26.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 53.6% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter.

BKD stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

