InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $2,750.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,550.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,984,000 after buying an additional 156,778 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6,374.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,964 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

