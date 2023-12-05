Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 11,699 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.