Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.3 %

RGA stock opened at $163.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $164.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

