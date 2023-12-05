Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after buying an additional 1,142,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after buying an additional 248,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

