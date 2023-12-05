Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $141,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

NYSE:WPM opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

